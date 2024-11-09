



France is currently evaluating India's Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher system (MBRLS) to meet its military requirements, as confirmed by Brigadier General Stephane Richou of the French Army during his visit to India. This assessment comes in light of France's ongoing strategic partnership with India, which includes collaboration on various defence projects such as the Rafale fighter jets and Scorpene submarines.





Brigadier General Richou emphasized that the evaluation of the Pinaka system is part of a broader cooperation between India and France, which extends beyond mere business transactions. He noted that both nations are sharing defence equipment and technology, indicating a deepening strategic relationship.





The Pinaka system is recognized for its effective artillery capabilities, capable of launching 12 rockets in just 44 seconds with a range exceeding 40 kilometers. Its design allows for rapid deployment and re-location, making it suitable for modern warfare environments where counter-battery fire is a concern. The system's "Shoot-and-Scoot" capability enhances its survivability on the battlefield.





The Pinaka MBRLS is notable as India's first major indigenous defence export, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). It has already seen operational use in conflicts such as the Kargil War, showcasing its effectiveness in real combat situations.





France's interest in the Pinaka system aligns with its goal of enhancing its artillery capabilities. The French military is exploring various advanced systems globally, and the Pinaka is being considered alongside offerings from other leading nations.





The evaluation of the Pinaka MBRLS by France marks a significant step in strengthening Indo-French defence ties. As both countries look to enhance their military capabilities, collaborative efforts in defence technology and equipment are expected to grow, potentially leading to further joint production initiatives and operational synergies.



