



Three terrorists, including a prominent commander of the Pakistan-based terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) named Usman, were killed in separate encounters across Kashmir, resulting in injuries to four security personnel. The encounters took place in the districts of Anantnag, Srinagar, and Bandipora, with the operation in Srinagar being particularly notable due to its strategic planning and execution.





In Srinagar, Usman was killed during a day-long encounter in the densely populated Khanyar locality. This operation was marked by a meticulous nine-hour planning phase aimed at minimizing collateral damage, especially given the area's narrow alleys and tightly packed homes. Security forces received intelligence about Usman's presence and established a cordon around 30 homes before launching the operation just before dawn. To mitigate the risk of stray dogs alerting the militant, teams were equipped with biscuits to pacify them, showcasing an innovative approach to operational challenges.





During the confrontation, Usman was heavily armed with an AK-47 and grenades. The situation escalated into a fierce gun battle, during which several grenades detonated, causing a fire that security personnel managed to contain swiftly. After several hours of intense fighting, Usman was neutralized. The injured security personnel—two from the Jammu and Kashmir Police and two from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)—are reported to be in stable condition.





In Anantnag, two additional terrorists were killed in a separate encounter. One of them was identified as a foreigner, while the other was local; however, their group affiliations have yet to be confirmed. This encounter also involved significant retaliatory action from security forces following an initial attack by the terrorists.





The surge in violence and these encounters occur just ahead of the first assembly session of the Union Territory government, highlighting ongoing security challenges in the region.







