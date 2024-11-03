



External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Sunday highlighted the significance of QUAD and Australia's foundational role in the partnership.





Jaishankar emphasized the pivotal role of Australia within the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) during his visit to Brisbane, marking the beginning of a two-nation tour that includes Australia and Singapore. His remarks came as he addressed the Indian community, highlighting the deepening bilateral ties between India and Australia under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.





Jaishankar stated, “There’s no doubt that the QUAD ranks right up there, and Australia is a founding partner of that mechanism in terms of our bilateral ties”. This underscores Australia's significance in regional security and cooperation frameworks.





He identified four key pillars or factors driving the enhanced relationship: Prime Minister Modi, Australia itself, global dynamics, and the contributions of the Indian diaspora.





During his visit, Jaishankar inaugurated India's fourth consulate in Brisbane, fulfilling a commitment made by PM Modi to the Indian community.





He noted that 75% of Australia's exports to India originate from Queensland, emphasizing the state's economic importance. Additionally, he highlighted recent educational collaborations, suggesting that education will play a crucial role in future bilateral relations.





Jaishankar expressed confidence in India's trajectory, stating, “India will grow... but India wants to grow with the world,” reflecting a sentiment of global goodwill towards India.





Jaishankar's visit includes participation in the 15th Foreign Ministers’ Framework Dialogue (FMFD) alongside Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and delivering a keynote address at the 2nd Raisina Down Under conference in Canberra. This engagement aims to further solidify the strategic partnership between India and Australia amidst evolving geopolitical landscapes.







