



Xera Robotics marine robots featuring ROMAR (Remotely Operated Marine Robot), sets the standard in modular underwater robotics. It can be used for conducting inspections, research, or maintenance, the state-of-the-art platform is designed to excel in challenging underwater environments.





The DeepDive series represents the pinnacle of underwater robotics, offering a portable and user-friendly solution for a wide range of underwater missions. Whether it's inspecting infrastructure, safeguarding defence assets, preserving coral reefs, or maintaining dams, DeepDive marine robot provides efficiency and reliability that surpass traditional methods.





Features





Modular Platform: Adapt to various missions with interchangeable modules for different tasks.

Position Hold: Precise stability to maintain position underwater, crucial for detailed inspections.

Obstacle Avoidance: Advanced sensors ensure safe navigation around underwater obstacles.

360° Rotation: Complete manoeuvrability for comprehensive coverage and inspection.







