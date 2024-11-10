

Russia's United Engine Corporation (UEC) is set to unveil the enhanced AL-31FN Series 5 engine at the upcoming Zhuhai Air Show 2024 in China, marking its first international appearance. This engine is part of a broader showcase that includes various advancements in propulsion technology, including a fifth-generation engine for combat aircraft, reported TASS.

"A full-size mock-up of the latest engine for operational/tactical aircraft will be the main premiere. It noticeably outshines its predecessors in terms of its endurance, fuel efficiency and thrust and is actually the fifth-generation engine. The improved AL-31FN series 5 engine will be shown to foreign partners for the first time. The use of the next-generation powerplant will considerably boost the aircraft’s altitude and flight range capabilities," the press office said in a statement.





Russia will also demonstrate a mock-up of the SM-100 engine for advanced unmanned aerial vehicles and combat trainer aircraft at Air Show China in Zhuhai. Visitors to the Air Show will also be able to view innovations for the PD-35 high-thrust engine demonstrator with its fan exceeding three meters in dimeter: its blades will be shown in full size, it said.





"We offer our strategic partners the best solutions that both boost combat efficiency and cut the life cycle cost of engine operation. For the first time, ROSTEC will demonstrate at the Zhuhai international Air Show a renewed family of AL-31F/Al-31FN engines, including engines of the 5th series, a new SM-100 engine and a completely new fifth-generation engine for the most advanced operational/tactical aircraft," the press office quoted ROSTEC First Deputy CEO Vladimir Artyakov as saying.





Air Show China is the country’s largest international aviation and aerospace exhibition held once every two years in Zhuhai. Russian defence enterprises constantly feature their products at Air Show China. The exhibition focuses on military and civil aircraft, space, navigation and radar equipment, airborne armament, rocket engines, fire control and air defence systems.





Overview of AL-31FN Series 5 Engine





The AL-31FN Series 5 engine is an evolution of the original AL-31FN variant, which was developed specifically for the Chengdu J-10 fighter jet.





The Series 5 engine is expected to offer significantly improved thrust capabilities, enhancing the J-10's performance in terms of altitude and flight range. While earlier variants provided thrusts of around 12.7 tons-force, later iterations have reached up to 13.7 tons-force.





The new engine incorporates a redesigned gearbox and improved aerodynamics, which contribute to better fuel efficiency and operational endurance compared to its predecessors.





The Series 5 engine is being touted as a fifth-generation powerplant, which suggests it employs cutting-edge technologies aimed at boosting combat effectiveness while reducing lifecycle costs.





The unveiling of this engine at Zhuhai comes at a time when China is actively upgrading its military aviation capabilities. The enhanced AL-31FN Series 5 is expected to provide the People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) with significant advantages over older models, particularly in terms of operational flexibility and combat readiness.





Comparison With Other AL-31 Family of Engines





The AL-31FN Series 5 will be showcased alongside other notable engines, such as:





Engine Model Thrust (tons-force) Notable Features AL-31FN 12.7 Designed for J-10 AL-31FP 12.5 Thrust vectoring for Su-30MKI AL-41F1 15 Powers Su-57 stealth fighter





This comparison highlights the competitive landscape of military aviation engines, where advancements in thrust and technology are critical for maintaining air superiority.





The introduction of the enhanced AL-31FN Series 5 engine at the Zhuhai Air Show signifies a substantial step forward for Russian aerospace technology and its collaboration with China. As military aviation continues to evolve, such advancements are crucial for ensuring that fighter jets like the Chengdu J-10 remain capable and effective in modern combat scenarios. The Air Show, scheduled from November 12 to 17, will provide an opportunity for international audiences to witness these advancements first hand.







