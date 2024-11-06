



Countries such as Congo, Nigeria, the Philippines, Egypt, Malaysia, and Botswana have expressed interest in acquiring India's indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (TEJAS) TEJAS. This interest comes as India aims to boost its defence exports, with the TEJAS being a central focus of its strategy. The Indian government has been actively promoting the TEJAS to foreign air forces, supported by diplomatic efforts and demonstrations of the aircraft's capabilities.





Despite this growing interest, there are significant challenges regarding the TEJAS's export potential. The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), responsible for manufacturing the TEJAS, faces questions about its capacity to fulfil potential export orders. The HAL has been criticized for its limited manufacturing capabilities compared to the demand for such aircraft, and there are concerns about whether it can meet delivery schedules, especially given delays in engine supplies from GE Aerospace.





In recent developments, while some countries have shown interest, others like Malaysia have opted for different aircraft, such as the South Korean F-50 Golden Eagle, indicating a competitive market landscape. The TEJAS program has been ongoing since the 1980s and has seen various iterations and upgrades, but it still lacks combat experience, which could be a deterrent for potential buyers.





How Does The TEJAS Jet Compare To Other Fighters In Terms of Performance And Technology





The TEJAS is a lightweight, multi-role combat aircraft developed by India, designed to compete with other modern fighter jets. Below is a comparison of the TEJAS MK-1A against notable counterparts such as the F-16 Fighting Falcon, J-10C, and FA-50 Golden Eagle in terms of performance and technology.





Feature TEJAS MK1A F-16 Fighting Falcon J-10C FA-50 Golden Eagle Maximum Speed 1,975 km/h (Mach 1.8) 2,120 km/h (Mach 1.9) 2,305 km/h (Mach 2.1) Approximately 1,500 km/h Combat Range 500 km 2,622 km ~1,200 km ~1,500 km Service Ceiling 16,500 meters 15,240 meters ~16,000 meters ~15,000 meters Thrust-to-Weight Ratio ~0.9 ~1.1 ~0.9 ~0.8 Climb Rate 40,000 ft/min 50,000 ft/min Not specified Not specified





TEJAS MK-1A features modern technology such as an AESA radar and advanced electronic warfare capabilities, it still faces challenges in terms of maximum speed, combat range, and overall operational flexibility compared to more established platforms like the F-16 and J-10C.





The FA-50 also presents strong competition due to its production history and operational record. The Tejas is positioned as a cost-effective option for countries looking for a light combat aircraft but may need further enhancements in capabilities and production output to compete effectively on the global stage.



