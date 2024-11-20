



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a historic visit to Guyana, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to do so in 56 years. He arrived on November 20, 2024, and was warmly welcomed at the Georgetown airport by President Mohamed Irfaan Ali and several cabinet ministers. The reception included a ceremonial welcome and a Guard of Honour, highlighting the significance of this visit for India-Guyana relations.





During his stay, which will last until November 21, PM Modi is scheduled to address a special session of Guyana's parliament and participate in the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit, engaging with leaders from Caribbean nations. This visit aims to strengthen bilateral ties, particularly in sectors such as health, renewable energy, and defense. The collaboration is underscored by recent initiatives like the delivery of an ocean-going ferry and training programs for Guyanese professionals in India.





PM Modi's trip follows his participation in the G20 Summit in Brazil and a visit to Nigeria, marking the conclusion of a three-nation tour. His engagement with President Ali is expected to explore further opportunities for cooperation between India and Guyana, especially as Guyana emerges as a rapidly growing economy with potential in hydrocarbons and other sectors.







