



Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro on November 19, 2024. This meeting focused on enhancing the strategic partnership between India and France, particularly in sectors such as space, energy, and artificial intelligence (AI).





Modi expressed his enthusiasm about the meeting, stating, "It is always a matter of immense joy to meet my friend, President Emmanuel Macron," while also complimenting him on France's successful hosting of the Olympic Games and Paralympics earlier this year. The leaders discussed various collaborative initiatives aimed at strengthening bilateral ties, including advancements in defense cooperation and renewable energy technologies.





Both leaders emphasized the importance of enhancing people-to-people linkages and promoting cultural exchanges. They also addressed key international issues, particularly regarding stability in the Indo-Pacific region. Macron reciprocated Modi's sentiments, highlighting the "rich and multifaceted" nature of the partnership between India and France.





The meeting was characterized by a positive atmosphere, with both leaders sharing a light moment during their interaction, which was captured in a video posted online. The Ministry of External Affairs described this engagement as pivotal in advancing the India-France Strategic Partnership, reinforcing their commitment to mutual growth and collaboration across various sectors.







