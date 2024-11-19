



Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on November 18, 2024, during the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. This meeting marked their fifth encounter in two years, following previous discussions at the G7 Summit in Puglia earlier in June 2024.





The talks primarily focused on enhancing cooperation in defence, security, trade, and technology. Modi emphasized that the India-Italy friendship has the potential to significantly contribute to global betterment, stating, "India-Italy friendship can greatly contribute to a better planet" .





Beyond economic and security matters, both leaders discussed strategies to boost collaboration in cultural and educational sectors, aiming to foster deeper people-to-people connections .





A significant outcome of the meeting was the announcement of the India-Italy Joint Strategic Action Plan for 2025-2029, which outlines collaborative initiatives across various sectors including clean energy, space exploration, and emerging technologies.





Modi's meeting with Meloni was part of a series of bilateral discussions he held with other world leaders during the summit, including those from Norway and Indonesia. These engagements reflect India's strategic efforts to bolster its international partnerships amid global challenges.





Both leaders expressed optimism about continuing their dialogue and working together on multilateral platforms to uphold shared values such as democracy and sustainable development.







