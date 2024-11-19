



The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has recently unveiled a cutting-edge Kamikaze drone, designed to enhance India's defence capabilities. This drone, also referred to as a suicide drone, is notable for its advanced features, including radar-evading technology and artificial intelligence (AI) integration.





The drone can carry a warhead of up to 6 kg and has an operational range of 100 km. It is capable of completing missions in approximately 40 minutes.





Measuring 2 meters in length, the drone features a foldable fixed-wing design, which facilitates easier transport. It can be launched from either a catapult or a canister launcher.





Utilizing AI-based algorithms, the drone can navigate autonomously through enemy territory, allowing it to engage targets effectively even without Global Positioning System (GPS) support. This is achieved through an advanced visual guidance system.





Equipped with a high-resolution camera, the Kamikaze drone can provide real-time imagery of enemy positions, making it valuable for reconnaissance missions.





One of the standout features is its radar-evading capability, which enhances its tactical advantage by making it difficult for enemy defences to detect.





The drone is designed for all-weather operations and can function effectively during both day and night. It has an operational ceiling of up to 4.5 km.





This project is part of a broader initiative under the Defence Research and Development Organization's (DRDO) Young Scientist Laboratory project. The development has been led by Professor Subrahmanyam Saderla from the Aerospace Engineering department at IIT-Kanpur, in collaboration with VU Dynamics, a start-up established in 2022 that focuses on UAV technology.





The introduction of this Kamikaze drone aligns with India's strategic goals to bolster its indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. Experts believe that this drone could significantly enhance the operational effectiveness of the Indian armed forces in modern warfare scenarios.







