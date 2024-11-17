



Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on November 17, 2024, during his first visit to Nigeria in 17 years. This meeting is part of Modi's three-nation tour, which also includes Brazil and Guyana. The discussions focused on enhancing the strategic partnership between India and Nigeria, which has been a key aspect of their bilateral relations since it was formally established in 2007.





PM Modi emphasized India's commitment to strengthening ties with Nigeria, stating that the partnership is of "high priority" for India. He expressed confidence that their discussions would mark the beginning of a "new chapter" in bilateral relations.





The talks covered various sectors including defense, trade, energy, and counter-terrorism efforts. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to addressing challenges such as terrorism, piracy, and drug trafficking. Modi also offered India's expertise in agriculture, transportation, affordable medicine, renewable energy, and digital transformation to support Nigeria's development.





In response to recent floods in Nigeria that affected over 1.2 million people and resulted in significant casualties, Modi announced that India would send 20 tonnes of relief supplies. This aid underscores India's role as a supportive partner during humanitarian crises.





The meeting also led to the signing of three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at enhancing cultural exchange and cooperation in customs and surveys. Modi highlighted the importance of the approximately 60,000-strong Indian expatriate community in Nigeria, which he described as a "key pillar" of the relationship.





Both leaders discussed potential collaborations across various fields including health, education, and technology. They acknowledged the significant investments made by over 200 Indian companies in Nigeria, amounting to approximately $27 billion, making them one of the largest employers in the country after the federal government.







