



At least seven people, including security personnel, were killed and 10 others injured in a terrorist attack on a security check post in Kalat district, Balochistan, on November 16, 2024. The attack was claimed by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), a banned separatist group known for its violent actions against security forces in the region.





The incident involved an intense exchange of gunfire as approximately 40 to 50 armed rebels attacked the Frontier Corps post. Reports indicate that the attackers used heavy weapons, including rockets and grenades. During the confrontation, security forces managed to eliminate at least six terrorists, although the exact number of attackers remains unclear.





"The exchange of fire lasted several hours," he added.





In response to the escalating violence, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) temporarily suspended mobile internet services in parts of Balochistan to ensure public safety amidst concerns over recent terrorist activities. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack, expressing condolences to the victims' families and vowing that such acts would not deter the government's commitment to maintaining peace and stability in Balochistan.





A local civilian administrative officer confirmed the number of casualties, adding that the wounded were "airlifted from this remote area to (provincial capital) Quetta for medical treatment".

Jeeyand Baloch, a spokesman for the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) separatist group, claimed responsibility for the attack without giving further details.







