



Prime Minister Narendra Modi was awarded Nigeria's highest honour, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger, during his visit to Abuja on November 17, 2024. This award makes him the second foreign dignitary to receive this distinction, following Queen Elizabeth II, who was honoured in 1969.





In a ceremony attended by Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, PM Modi expressed his gratitude, stating, "This honour is not just mine but for 140 crore Indians," highlighting the significance of the award as a recognition of the longstanding ties between India and Nigeria. He emphasized that this accolade would inspire efforts to elevate the strategic partnership between the two nations to new heights, focusing on areas such as economy, energy, agriculture, and security.





Modi's visit marks the first by an Indian prime minister to Nigeria in 17 years and is part of a three-nation tour that also includes Brazil and Guyana. During his stay, he also received the Key to the City of Abuja from Minister Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, symbolizing trust and respect from the Nigerian people. The Prime Minister's discussions with President Tinubu included enhancing cooperation in various sectors and addressing mutual challenges such as terrorism and piracy.







