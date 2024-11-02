



Rajesh Kumar Singh has officially taken over as India's Defence Secretary as of November 1, 2024. He is a 1989-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the Kerala cadre, succeeding Giridhar Aramane, who retired after a two-year term in this position.





On his first day in office, Singh paid tribute to fallen soldiers by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. He emphasized the nation's gratitude towards its brave soldiers, stating, "The nation will remain forever indebted to our brave soldiers who make the supreme sacrifice in the service of the motherland". Prior to this appointment, Singh served as Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade from April 2023 until August 2024 and had also held roles in various other government departments, including Animal Husbandry and Urban Development.





Singh had been serving as the Officer on Special Duty (defence secretary-designate) since August 20, 2024, before officially assuming his new role. His extensive experience in different capacities within the government positions him well for this key role in India's defence administration.







