



Union Minister Kiren Rijiju recently engaged in a notable interaction with soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) near Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, during his visit to an Indian Army post on November 1, 2024. This visit coincided with the Diwali celebrations, marking a significant moment of diplomacy along the Sino-Indian border.





During the interaction, which was captured on video and shared on social media, Rijiju conversed with three PLA soldiers through an interpreter. He inquired about their experiences serving at the high-altitude location, approximately 15,000 feet above sea level. The Chinese soldiers reported that they were well-acclimated and faced no issues in their deployment. Rijiju expressed pride in India's border development efforts, stating, "After talking to Chinese soldiers and seeing the infrastructures, everyone will feel proud of India's border development now".





In addition to his dialogue with the Chinese troops, Rijiju also celebrated Diwali with Indian soldiers stationed at Bumla. He emphasized solidarity with the troops who were away from home during the festivities, saying, "Since you are far away from home during Diwali, we have also decided to be away from home and spend time with you". The celebration included traditional exchanges of sweets between Indian and Chinese forces at various points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), reflecting a gesture of goodwill amid recent diplomatic efforts to ease tensions between the two nations.





This interaction follows a series of diplomatic engagements aimed at reducing friction along the border, particularly after agreements were reached regarding patrolling and disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh. These developments are seen as positive steps towards fostering peace and cooperation between India and China after years of heightened military tensions.







