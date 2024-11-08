



The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly has been engulfed in chaos over the past few days, primarily revolving around the contentious issue of Article 370, which previously granted special status to the region before its revocation in August 2019. The assembly sessions have witnessed significant disruptions, including physical altercations among members.





The turmoil began on November 4, 2024, during the assembly's first session in six years when People's Democratic Party (PDP) MLA Waheed Para introduced a resolution opposing the scrapping of Article 370. This led to immediate protests from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members, who vehemently opposed the motion, claiming it was merely for show and lacked genuine intent.





On November 7, tensions escalated dramatically when independent MLA Khurshid Ahmad Sheikh displayed a banner advocating for the restoration of Article 370. This act provoked a sharp response from BJP Leader of the Opposition Sunil Sharma, resulting in a heated exchange that quickly turned physical. The Speaker, Abdul Rahim Rather, was forced to adjourn the session temporarily as marshals intervened to restore order.





The following day saw further chaos as BJP MLAs protested vociferously against the assembly's proceedings. They chanted slogans such as "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and accused the Speaker of bias towards the ruling National Conference party. This led to more physical confrontations, with some MLAs reportedly engaging in scuffles and being marshalled out of the assembly by security personnel.





The ongoing debates reflect deep political divisions regarding Article 370. The National Conference and PDP are pushing for its restoration, arguing that its removal has adversely affected the region's identity and rights. Conversely, BJP leaders maintain that Article 370 is a historical issue that cannot be revisited, emphasizing their commitment to national unity and integration.





Omar Abdullah, Chief Minister and National Conference leader, criticized the BJP's stance and characterized the resolution introduced by the opposition as symbolic rather than substantive.





Sunil Sharma condemned the events as a "dark day in democracy," accusing the Speaker of suppressing opposition voices and allowing a "marshal law" atmosphere within the assembly.





The ruckus in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly highlights not only the contentious nature of Article 370 but also broader political tensions within the region following its recent elections. As discussions continue, it remains clear that this issue will be central to Jammu and Kashmir's political landscape moving forward.







