



In a tragic development in Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir, security forces have recovered the bodies of two Village Defence Guards (VDGs), Nazir Ahmad and Kuldeep Kumar, who were abducted and killed by terrorists. The search operation commenced after the men went missing while grazing cattle in the Munzla Dhar forest on November 7, 2024. The Kashmir Tigers, an offshoot of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), claimed responsibility for the killings, stating that they were executed to deter others from joining the VDGs.





Key Details:





Victims: Nazir Ahmad and Kuldeep Kumar, both residents of Ohli-Kuntwara.





Circumstances: The two men were reportedly abducted while tending to their livestock. Their families confirmed their abduction after receiving distressing information about their fate.





Terrorist Claim: The Kashmir Tigers shared images of the victims' bodies, blindfolded, along with a warning to others considering joining the VDGs.





Search Operations: A massive cordon-and-search operation involving local police, the Army, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was launched to locate the terrorists responsible for this heinous act. The operation is focused on the hilly areas around Kuntwara and Munzla Dhar.





The killings have sparked widespread condemnation from political leaders, including Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. Abdullah expressed deep sadness over the incident and called for urgent measures to enhance security in the region to prevent such attacks in the future. Protests erupted in Kishtwar following the news of the killings, with locals demanding stronger action against terrorism.





This incident highlights ongoing security challenges in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly concerning attacks on local defence committees established to protect communities from militant threats.







