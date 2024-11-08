



Four security personnel were killed while five others were injured after a bomb exploded near a vehicle carrying security forces in South Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Aljazeera reported. The attack took place on November 6, 2024, in the South Waziristan district, a region known for its historical ties to the Pakistani Taliban (Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan).





The bombing occurred near a vehicle carrying security forces in South Waziristan. Four officers lost their lives, and five others sustained injuries due to the blast. On the same day, two schoolchildren were killed when a mortar shell fired by insurgents exploded near them in the Tirah valley of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.





The attack has not yet been claimed by any group; however, the Pakistani Taliban has been increasingly active in the area since the Afghan Taliban's rise to power in Afghanistan in 2021. This resurgence has led to a significant uptick in violence across Pakistan, with numerous attacks targeting security forces and civilians alike.





Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep sorrow over the deaths of the soldiers and reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to combating terrorism. The military has responded to such threats with operations aimed at dismantling militant networks in the region, but violence continues to pose a serious challenge.







