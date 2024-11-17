



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported a significant escalation in hostilities as Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure on November 17, 2024. This assault involved the firing of 120 missiles and 90 drones, marking one of the largest coordinated strikes in recent months aimed at crippling Ukraine's power generation capabilities ahead of winter.





The attacks targeted energy facilities across the country, with significant impacts reported in cities like Mykolaiv and Odesa. In Mykolaiv, drone strikes resulted in at least two fatalities and several injuries, including children. Odesa experienced a complete power outage due to the strikes.





Ukrainian air defense systems reportedly intercepted over 140 aerial targets, mitigating some of the potential damage from the assault. Despite these efforts, various regions experienced power outages and emergency shutdowns as a direct consequence of the attacks.





This attack follows a pattern of Russian strikes targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure since the onset of full-scale invasion in February 2022. The ongoing assaults have severely affected Ukraine's power generation capacity, leading to frequent blackouts and emergency measures to manage electricity supply. The timing is particularly critical as winter approaches, raising concerns about the ability to maintain energy supplies during colder months.





In response to the escalating threat, neighbouring Poland has deployed fighter jets to monitor its airspace as a precautionary measure against potential spill over from the conflict. Ukrainian officials continue to call for enhanced air defence support from Western allies to better protect against these persistent aerial threats.







