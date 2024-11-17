



The 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, commonly known as the Zhuhai Air Show, has successfully attracted significant attendance, showcasing a variety of aerial displays and aviation technologies. The event is being held from November 12 to November 17, 2024, at the Zhuhai International Air Show Centre in Guangdong Province.





This year's air show has generated over $38 billion in orders, reflecting strong interest and investment in aviation technologies. Notable deals include Urumqi Airlines' agreement to purchase 40 ARJ21-700 aircraft from the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC), valued at approximately $1.52 billion.





More than a thousand companies from 47 countries and regions took part in the show, and there were double the number of overseas exhibitors than at the last Zhuhai air show in 2022, when China’s tough pandemic restrictions were still in place.





The focus in Zhuhai remains on Chinese aircraft and weapon systems. The air show has tracked the country’s expanding defence capabilities over the years, from the less advanced J-8II M fighter jet displayed at its inaugural edition in 1996 to the cutting-edge J-35A this year.





According to state broadcaster CCTV on Sunday, this year’s show attracted nearly 600,000 visitors in all and more than 280 billion yuan (US$38.7 billion) in orders. That compares with US$39.8 billion in orders two years ago and US$40 billion in 2016.





The event features a wide range of exhibitors from various sectors within the aerospace industry, including both military and civilian aircraft manufacturers. This diversity highlights China's growing role as a major player in the global aviation market.





Attendees have the opportunity to witness thrilling aerial performances and engage with cutting-edge aviation technology, making the event not only a business hub but also an exciting experience for aviation enthusiasts.







