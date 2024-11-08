



India and China have made significant strides in their military disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), particularly in the Depsang and Demchok areas. As of early November 2024, the Indian Army has resumed patrolling in these regions for the first time since the standoff began in May 2020. This development follows a series of diplomatic and military negotiations aimed at reducing tensions that escalated after the Galwan Valley clash in June 2020.





The disengagement process was reportedly completed by October 31, 2024, with both Indian and Chinese troops withdrawing to positions they held prior to April 2020. This agreement specifically applies to Depsang and Demchok, marking a crucial step towards restoring peace in these strategically important areas.





Both sides have dismantled temporary structures erected during the standoff, facilitating a return to pre-existing patrol arrangements. The Indian Army has begun patrolling at several points in Depsang, including Patrolling Points 10 through 13, which had been inaccessible since the tensions escalated.





To prevent future confrontations, the two nations have established protocols for coordinating patrols. This includes sharing schedules and maintaining a limited number of personnel per patrol team.





Ongoing discussions between local commanders are expected to refine these arrangements further, ensuring that both sides can manage their respective patrols without conflict.





Indian Army's Response to Media Claims





The Indian Army has publicly rejected certain media claims suggesting that disengagement was not progressing smoothly. Instead, they emphasized that the process is proceeding as planned, with verification measures in place to confirm compliance with the disengagement agreement.





External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has indicated that while this is a significant first step towards de-escalation, building trust between India and China will require time and continued dialogue.





The recent developments in LAC disengagement represent a critical phase in India-China relations, aiming to stabilize a historically contentious border. The successful resumption of patrolling signifies not just a tactical victory but also a potential thawing of diplomatic tensions following years of military standoffs. Both nations appear committed to maintaining peace along their shared border, although challenges remain as they navigate this complex relationship moving forward.







