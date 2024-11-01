



Siliconia Technologies has developed Beamforming Multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) Radar. This ground breaking radar system marks a significant leap in technological prowess, presenting a host of advanced capabilities and features that are poised to redefine the landscape of radar applications.





Multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) radars have attracted more attentions due to its remarkable advantages over phased-based radar, such as high spatial resolution, accurate target detection and strong interference suppression. The performance benefits of MIMO radar come from the transmitting and receiving multiple orthogonal signals, and larger virtual array.





In order to improve the Signal to Interference Noise Ratio (SINR) of target detection, a beamformer is usually designed to gather the echo beam energy of MIMO radar. However, there are various factors that will degrade the performance of beamformers in practice. For a MIMO radar, either the array error at the transmitter or at the receiver will significantly affect the performance of beamforming. Conventional MIMO beamforming mitigate the performance degradations caused by the transmit/receive array error to a certain degree. However, they are still very sensitive to virtual array steering vector error, and even a small virtual array steering vector error will degrade the performance greatly. It can be gathered that Siliconia has mastered this technology to perfect a highly sophisticated equipment.





Siliconia's MIMO Radar Features





Advanced Target Detection and Tracking

High Resolution Imaging

Long-Range Coverage

Weather and Environmental Adaptability

Robust Data Fusion and Integration

Adaptive processing and channel analysis

User-Friendly Interface and Data Visualization

Scalability and Future-Proof Design

User Flexible application





With its advanced capabilities, high performance, and versatility, the radar will undoubtedly enhance operational effectiveness across various domains, including navigation, security, and surveillance.







