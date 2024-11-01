



At least five people, including three schoolchildren, were killed in a remote-controlled explosion targeting a police van in Mastung, Balochistan, Pakistan, on November 1, 2024. The blast occurred around 8:35 AM near the Civil Hospital Chowk, close to a Girls High School, and resulted in injuries to over a dozen individuals, many of whom were also children.





The explosion was reportedly caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) attached to a motorcycle, which detonated as the police vehicle passed by. District Police Officer Miandad Umrani confirmed that the deceased included a police officer and three children aged between 5 and 13 years. Initial reports indicate that at least 22 people were injured, prompting local hospitals, including those in Quetta, to declare an emergency and mobilize medical staff for treatment.





Balochistan's Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti condemned the attack, expressing sorrow over the loss of innocent lives and emphasizing the need for community vigilance against terrorism. He stated that such acts of violence targeted not only security forces but also civilians and children. As of now, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but investigations are ongoing to identify those responsible.







