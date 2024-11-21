



India has strongly condemned a recent Canadian media report alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was aware of a plot to assassinate Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The report, published by The Globe and Mail and citing an unnamed Canadian national security official, claimed that senior Indian officials, including the National Security Adviser and the External Affairs Minister, were involved in the alleged plot. In response, India's External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal described the allegations as "ludicrous" and characterized the report as part of a "smear campaign" against India.





Jaiswal emphasized that such claims should be dismissed with "the contempt they deserve," asserting that they only serve to exacerbate the already strained diplomatic relations between India and Canada. He noted that India typically refrains from commenting on media reports but felt compelled to respond due to the serious nature of the allegations. The tensions between the two countries have escalated since Canada linked Indian diplomats to Nijjar's murder, leading to reciprocal expulsions of diplomats.





India's firm rejection of the Canadian report reflects its broader concerns about extremism and anti-India activities in Canada, which it believes undermine bilateral relations.







