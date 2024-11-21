



The Sea Vigil-24 exercise, conducted by the Indian Navy on November 20 and 21, 2024, is a significant initiative aimed at enhancing India's coastal security preparedness. Rear Admiral emphasized the importance of this exercise in ensuring the safety and security of the nation's maritime borders. Here are the key highlights:





Sea Vigil-24 is India's largest coastal defence exercise, involving six central ministries and 21 agencies across all coastal states and Union Territories, including strategic areas like Lakshadweep and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands. This year marks the fourth iteration of the exercise, which has expanded its geographical reach and inter-agency collaboration since its inception in 2018.





The primary goal of Sea Vigil-24 is to assess and validate India's preparedness against maritime threats. The exercise will evaluate critical coastal assets such as ports, oil rigs, and other infrastructure essential for economic security. It aims to identify vulnerabilities and enhance coordination among various national and state agencies to improve response times during crises.





A unique aspect of this year's exercise is the inclusion of local fishing communities as part of a national maritime 'sensor' grid. Their involvement aims to strengthen surveillance capabilities by providing real-time information about suspicious activities along the coastline.





The Indian Navy employs advanced surveillance technologies, including radar systems and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), to monitor maritime traffic effectively. This technological integration is crucial for real-time intelligence gathering and rapid response to potential threats.





Sea Vigil marks India's commitment to maintaining a secure maritime environment amid growing regional complexities. It reflects a broader strategy to project influence in the Indo-Pacific region while ensuring a rules-based maritime order that prioritizes peace and stability.





Overall, Sea Vigil-24 serves as a critical measure in reinforcing India's coastal defence framework, highlighting the nation's proactive approach to safeguarding its extensive maritime boundaries against emerging threats.







