



India and China have taken significant steps towards improving their bilateral relations following a meeting between Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chinese Defence Minister Admiral Dong Jun in Vientiane, Laos, on November 20, 2024. This meeting occurred on the sidelines of the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) and focused on rebuilding mutual trust and understanding after recent troop disengagements in eastern Ladakh.





Both ministers agreed to develop a "roadmap" aimed at rebuilding mutual trust, emphasizing the importance of amicable relations for global peace and prosperity. Singh stated that cooperation should take precedence over conflict, especially given the historical context of border clashes between the two nations.





Singh highlighted the need to reflect on lessons learned from the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes, advocating for measures to prevent future incidents and ensure peace along the India-China border. He noted that both countries must address the root causes of their conflicts to foster a more stable relationship.

















Recent Disengagement: The discussions came shortly after Indian and Chinese troops completed disengagement at two critical flashpoints—Depsang and Demchok—along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). This disengagement marks a significant step toward reducing military tensions that have persisted since May 2020.





Singh emphasized the necessity of moving from mere disengagement to de-escalation, which involves reducing military presence and tensions along the border. He pointed out that while disengagement has occurred, tens of thousands of troops remain stationed along the frontier, necessitating further confidence-building measures.





The meeting is part of ongoing efforts by both nations to stabilize their relationship after years of heightened tensions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping had previously discussed similar themes during their recent interactions at international summits. The Indian government maintains that normalizing relations with China is contingent upon achieving lasting peace along their shared border.





Defence Minister's discussions with Dong Jun represent a cautious but hopeful approach towards improving Indo-China ties, focusing on cooperation, trust-building, and learning from past conflicts to pave the way for a more peaceful future.







