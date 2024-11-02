



Spain is optimistic about the imminent decision regarding India's Project 75I submarine program, particularly concerning the potential selection of Navantia's S-80 Plus submarine. This project aims to enhance India's naval capabilities through the acquisition of six advanced conventional submarines equipped with air-independent propulsion (AIP) systems.





The Indian Navy plans to conduct field evaluation trials for the S-80 Plus submarines in Spain by the end of June 2024. These trials will focus on the performance of the AIP system, which is crucial for extended underwater endurance.





The joint bid from Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Navantia emphasizes a strong commitment to India's "Make in India" initiative, aiming for approximately 60% of components to be sourced locally. This partnership is designed to bolster India's defence manufacturing capabilities while meeting indigenous content requirements set by the Indian government.





Features of The S-80 Plus Submarine





The S-80 Plus class submarines are notable for their third-generation Bio-Ethanol Stealth Technology (BEST) AIP system, which allows them to operate stealthily and remain submerged for extended periods without surfacing for battery recharge.





The submarines measure 81.05 meters in length, displace 2,965 tons when submerged, and can accommodate a crew of 32 plus additional personnel for special operations. They are armed with advanced weaponry, including DM2A4 torpedoes and Harpoon missiles.





Navantia's bid faces competition from Germany's ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS), which is offering its U-212 submarine in collaboration with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited. The Indian Navy has expressed some concerns regarding the AIP system's maturity, as it was tested on land rather than on an operational submarine, which could impact its evaluation process.





The successful selection of Navantia's S-80 Plus could significantly enhance India's underwater warfare capabilities and contribute to its strategic autonomy in defence manufacturing. The Spanish government has shown strong support for this project, indicating a willingness to facilitate export processes and collaborate closely with India.





Advantages of S-80 Plus Submarine Over Other Contenders





The S-80 Plus submarine, developed by Navantia, presents several key advantages over its competitors in the Project 75I tender for the Indian Navy. Here are the main benefits:





Key Advantages of The S-80 Plus Submarine





1. Advanced Air-Independent Propulsion (AIP) System





The S-80 Plus features a third-generation AIP system powered by bioethanol, which allows for extended submerged endurance of weeks without surfacing for battery recharge. This significantly enhances stealth capabilities and operational flexibility compared to other submarines like the U-214, which may have less efficient AIP systems.





2. Larger Displacement and Capacity





With a submerged displacement of approximately 2,965 tons, the S-80 Plus can carry more fuel and payload than many competitors, enabling longer missions and greater operational range. This is particularly advantageous for patrolling India's extensive maritime borders.





3. High Level of Automation





The submarine is designed with a highly automated platform that allows for efficient operations with a reduced crew size. This automation includes advanced platform management systems that enhance safety and operational effectiveness.





4. Stealth Features





The S-80 Plus is engineered for low noise and magnetic signatures, minimizing detection risks. Its design also incorporates low radar and infrared signatures, making it harder to detect compared to other conventional submarines.





5. Robust Combat System





Equipped with an advanced combat system capable of multiple target acquisition, the S-80 Plus offers superior offensive and defensive capabilities. It can launch a variety of weapons including heavy torpedoes and anti-ship missiles, which enhances its combat effectiveness in various scenarios.





6. NATO Supply Chain Integration





The S-80 Plus benefits from a 100% NATO supply chain, ensuring access to high-quality components and technology from established NATO defence contractors. This integration can streamline logistics and support for the Indian Navy.





7. Commitment to Local Content





The joint bid by L&T and Navantia promises to source nearly 60% of components locally if selected, aligning with India's "Make in India" initiative and promoting domestic manufacturing capabilities.





These advantages position the S-80 Plus as a strong contender in the Project 75I program, potentially offering enhanced capabilities over other submarine options available to the Indian Navy.







