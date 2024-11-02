SNECMA M-88 is a French afterburning turbofan engine developed for the Dassault Rafale fighter





A roadmap on this project will be prepared between Safran and DRDO before the end of this year



India and France are set to enhance their defence cooperation by jointly developing a combat aircraft engine, a significant step in advancing their strategic partnership in aeronautical technologies. This initiative is primarily aimed at supporting the development of India's Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), which is envisioned as a fifth-generation fighter jet.





The collaboration includes a comprehensive 100% transfer of technology (ToT) from the French aerospace giant Safran to India. This encompasses all phases of the engine's lifecycle, including design, development, certification, and production. Such extensive technology transfer is notable, as it allows India to build indigenous capabilities in advanced aerospace technologies rather than relying solely on foreign manufacturing.





The discussions surrounding this collaboration have been ongoing and were notably highlighted during high-level meetings between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron. These talks reflect a mutual commitment to deepen defense ties, particularly in areas that align with India's strategic goals in defense self-reliance, known as Atmanirbhar Bharat.





This initiative is part of a larger framework of defense industrial cooperation between India and France. The two nations are also collaborating on various projects, including heavy-lift helicopters under the Indian Multi Role Helicopter (IMRH) program and other advanced military technologies. This partnership aims not only to fulfill immediate defense needs but also to position India as a significant player in the global defense manufacturing landscape.





The joint development of the combat aircraft engine marks a pivotal moment for India's aerospace industry. Historically, India has faced challenges in developing indigenous jet engines, with past projects like the Kaveri engine encountering numerous setbacks. The current collaboration with France represents an opportunity to overcome these hurdles by leveraging French expertise and technology.





Moreover, this partnership is expected to enhance India's capabilities in producing advanced military hardware that can be exported internationally, thereby boosting its defence manufacturing ecosystem and contributing to its economic growth.





What Are The Key Benefits of The Technology Transfer From Safran To India





The technology transfer from Safran to India, particularly regarding the development of a combat aircraft engine, offers several key benefits that are pivotal for India's aerospace and defence sectors.





Key Benefits of Technology Transfer





The comprehensive technology transfer enables India to develop its own jet engine capabilities, reducing dependence on foreign manufacturers. This aligns with India's strategic goal of achieving self-reliance in defense, known as Atmanirbhar Bharat.





Safran's proposal includes a complete transfer of technology covering all phases of the engine's lifecycle—design, development, certification, and production. This holistic approach allows Indian entities like the Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) to not only manufacture engines but also innovate and adapt them for future requirements.





The agreement includes the transfer of IPR, which is crucial for India to modify and enhance the technology as needed. This empowers Indian engineers and scientists to innovate independently without being restricted by international patents.





The collaboration is expected to create high-skilled jobs in India. By establishing local manufacturing capabilities and involving Indian firms in the supply chain, Safran's investment will foster a skilled workforce in advanced aerospace technologies.





The partnership will contribute to building a robust domestic aerospace industrial base. It encourages local companies to engage in high-value manufacturing and R&D activities, thus enhancing India's overall defense manufacturing ecosystem.





Developing advanced engines will allow India to produce more capable fighter jets, such as the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), which can meet specific operational requirements. This advancement not only boosts national security but also positions India as a competitive player in the global defense market.





The collaboration with Safran is indicative of a deeper strategic relationship between India and France in defense technologies. This partnership could lead to future collaborations on various military platforms, enhancing interoperability and joint operational capabilities between the two nations.





The technology transfer from Safran to India is poised to significantly advance India's aerospace capabilities, foster economic growth through job creation, and enhance national security by developing indigenous defence technologies.





India and France stand determined to extend their ground-breaking defence cooperation in advanced aeronautical technologies by supporting this joint development of a combat turbofan engine.







