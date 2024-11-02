



Dr Mahrang Baloch, a prominent Baloch human rights activist condemned the tragic Mastung blast and the ongoing issue of forced disappearances of Baloch youths, highlighting a persistent human rights crisis in the region.





The Mastung blast, which occurred on October 30, 2024, resulted in multiple casualties and has drawn sharp criticism from Baloch activists. They view such attacks as symptomatic of the broader violence and instability affecting Balochistan, exacerbated by state repression and military operations against local populations. Activists argue that these incidents not only reflect a failure of security but also serve to further marginalize the Baloch community, intensifying their grievances against the Pakistani state.





The issue of enforced disappearances in Balochistan remains a critical concern. Reports indicate that thousands of individuals, particularly young Baloch men and women, have been subjected to abduction by state forces under the pretext of countering insurgency. The Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) has documented approximately 7,000 cases since 2004, with many families still seeking answers about their loved ones. Activists emphasize that these disappearances are not merely isolated incidents but part of a systemic strategy by the Pakistani military to suppress dissent and control the narrative surrounding Baloch nationalism.





In light of these issues, protests have surged in various cities, including Quetta and Islamabad. Activists like Mahrang Baloch have been at the forefront, organizing marches to demand accountability for enforced disappearances and to raise awareness about human rights violations in Balochistan. These protests often face violent crackdowns from law enforcement agencies, which further fuels the activists' resolve to seek justice for their communities.





Baloch activists continue to call for international attention to these pressing issues, urging global human rights organizations to intervene and hold the Pakistani government accountable for its actions in Balochistan. The dual crises of violence exemplified by incidents like the Mastung blast and the pervasive problem of forced disappearances highlight the urgent need for reform and protection of human rights in the region.







