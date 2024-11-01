



The Indian Navy's stealth frigate INS Talwar conducted a Maritime Partnership Exercise with the French Navy's FS Floreal in the Indian Ocean. This exercise involved various ship manoeuvres and helicopter operations, aimed at enhancing operational cooperation between the two navies and strengthening Indo-French relations in the region.





INS Talwar was commissioned on June 18, 2003, and is part of the Indian Navy’s Western Fleet. Commanded by Captain Jithu George, it recently participated in the IBSAMAR VIII multilateral exercise in South Africa. The frigate is notable for its stealth capabilities and advanced weaponry, including surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles, anti-submarine torpedoes, and an electronic warfare system. It measures 125 meters in length and can reach speeds of up to 30 knots.





Prior to the exercise with FS Floreal, INS Talwar visited La Reunion from October 27 to October 31 as part of its deployment in the Indian Ocean. The visit included cross-deck interactions with the French Navy and was designed to address regional maritime security challenges. This engagement reflects the longstanding strategic partnership between India and France, particularly in defence and maritime cooperation.





The Maritime Partnership Exercise serves as a platform for both navies to improve interoperability and readiness for joint operations in response to maritime threats. Such exercises are crucial for maintaining security in the Indian Ocean Region, where both nations have vested interests.







