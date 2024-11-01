



Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is strategically positioning itself to expand its footprint in the aerospace sector, aiming to capitalize on India's burgeoning private space market, projected to be worth $44 billion. This initiative aligns with recent government reforms that allow private companies to engage in designing, building, and operating launch services, which were historically dominated by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) .





The Indian government has opened up the space sector to private players, creating opportunities for companies like L&T to innovate and participate in satellite launches and other aerospace activities .





L&T already possesses extensive experience in engineering and manufacturing for various sectors, including aerospace and defence. The company aims to leverage this expertise to enhance its service offerings in the aerospace domain.





L&T has long been involved in building key components for Indian missiles, Mars and lunar missions, satellites and artillery.

It is currently manufacturing the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), a mainstay of ISRO's satellite launch program, through a consortium with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited .

The first launch of the privately built PSLV is due in early 2025, with each rocket costing around ₹200 Crores

India's plan to privatize its Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) program - aimed at providing cost-effective launch solutions for smaller payloads of up to 500 kgs - has also drawn interest from L&T and others.

"The whole idea of SSLV is that you should be able to do about 12 launches in a year. Beyond this, potential exists for scaling up to a launch in every 15 days at about $15,000 per kg, it will be a cost-effective launch vehicle choice.





While specific details regarding L&T's expansion plans have not been disclosed, the company is expected to outline its strategy in the coming months as it seeks to establish a stronger presence in the aerospace market .





This move is part of a broader trend where private entities are increasingly involved in India's space endeavours, potentially leading to significant advancements in technology and infrastructure within the sector.







