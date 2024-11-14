



An incident of a suicide bombing occurred near a police van in the Akhun Dheri area of Charsadda, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, on Thursday morning, November 14, 2024. According to reports from ARY News and other sources, the attacker detonated explosives close to the police vehicle shortly after it had passed, resulting in no casualties among the police or civilians present at the time.





The explosion was significant enough to be heard over a wide area, prompting a swift response from local police for further investigation. Authorities noted that the bomber's actions did not harm any officers or civilians, as there were no crowds nearby when the blast occurred. This incident is part of a troubling trend of increasing violence in Pakistan, particularly since the Taliban regained power in Afghanistan in 2021.





In a related context, there has been a rise in suicide bombings across Pakistan recently, including a notable attack on October 26 in North Waziristan that resulted in multiple fatalities.







