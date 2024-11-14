The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has recently taken significant action by attaching the immovable property of Adil Manzoor Langoo, a key terror accused linked to the killing of two non-local individuals in Kashmir earlier this year. This action is part of the NIA's ongoing efforts to dismantle terrorist networks in the region.





On February 7, 2024, Langoo was involved in the shooting incident at Shala Kadal, Srinagar, which resulted in the death of Amritpal Singh, a labourer from Amritsar, and left another worker, Rohit Masih, critically injured; Masih later succumbed to his injuries.





The NIA's investigation revealed that the weapon used in this crime was recovered from a property that had been transferred to Langoo's father and others by its original owner. This property, located in Zaldagar, Srinagar, was attached under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) of 1967.





Langoo is associated with The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Pakistan-based terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The NIA stated that Langoo conspired with two other individuals to execute this attack under the guidance of their TRF/LeT handler based in Pakistan. The Pakistan-based mastermind Jahangir is still at large.





Following the incident, Langoo was arrested on February 12 and has since been chargesheeted along with his accomplices. He is currently detained in Central Jail, Srinagar, facing trial under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), UAPA, and the Indian Arms Act.





The TRF has been implicated in multiple attacks targeting non-local civilians and security forces in Kashmir, contributing to ongoing violence and instability in the region.







