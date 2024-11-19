



The Indian Navy has established itself as a key player in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and is increasingly recognized as a pivotal force in the broader Indo-Pacific context. This status is underscored by its proactive measures to ensure maritime security, particularly against non-traditional threats such as piracy and regional instability.





Admiral R. Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff, has emphasized that India is the largest resident naval power in the Indian Ocean. He articulated that the Navy's primary responsibility is to maintain a safe, secure, and stable maritime environment, which is crucial for safeguarding India's national interests and ensuring the free flow of trade through these vital sea lanes. The Indian Ocean is not only named after India but also serves as a critical area for India's strategic and economic interests.





In recent months, the Indian Navy has undertaken significant operations to counter piracy and enhance maritime security. Notably, Operation Sankalp, launched in December 2023, has seen the Navy respond to multiple incidents of piracy, showcasing its role as a first responder and preferred security partner in the region. Over 5,000 personnel have been deployed at sea, with extensive maritime surveillance conducted to address emerging threats.





One of the most remarkable operations involved the dramatic rescue of hostages from a hijacked vessel, MV Ruen. This operation not only highlighted the Navy's capabilities but also its commitment to protecting maritime trade routes from piracy. The successful interception and seizure of 35 pirates marked one of the largest anti-piracy operations conducted by the Indian Navy in recent years.





The enactment of the Maritime Anti-Piracy Act of 2022 has provided a significant boost to the Navy's anti-piracy efforts, enabling more effective legal action against captured pirates. Admiral Kumar has reiterated that the Indian Navy will continue to take “affirmative action” to ensure a safer IOR, thereby reinforcing India's role as a net security provider in the region.





The evolving geopolitical landscape of the Indo-Pacific further enhances India's strategic importance. As global powers like China increase their naval presence in the region, India's role as a stabilizing force becomes even more critical. The Indian Navy's capability to operate effectively within this multipolar environment positions it as a leader among resident powers alongside Australia and France.





Through its robust operational capabilities, legislative backing, and strategic initiatives, the Indian Navy is not only affirming its status as a resident power in the Indian Ocean but also emerging as a significant leader in ensuring maritime security across the Indo-Pacific.







