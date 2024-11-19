



The Indian Navy is set to launch the fourth edition of its pan-India coastal defence exercise, Sea Vigil-24, on November 20-21. This extensive two-day drill will involve not only the Navy but also the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, National Security Guard, Border Security Force, and Central Industrial Security Force, covering the entire 11,098 kilometers of India’s coastline and its expansive exclusive economic zone of approximately 2.4 million square kilometers.





Sea Vigil-24 focuses on enhancing security for critical coastal assets such as ports, oil rigs, and single point moorings. It is designed to assess and improve the preparedness of various agencies against maritime threats, particularly in light of recent regional instabilities, such as unrest in neighbouring Bangladesh.





The exercise involves participation from multiple stakeholders, including the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, National Security Guard, Border Security Force, and Central Industrial Security Force. In total, six ministries and 21 organizations will collaborate during this two-day drill.





Established in response to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, Sea Vigil was initiated to validate and enhance India's coastal defence mechanisms. The exercise serves as a platform for testing response protocols to various threat scenarios that could arise from maritime incursions.





The exercise will be coordinated from the Joint Coordination Centre at Naval Station Kolkata. It includes extensive planning meetings among various stakeholders to ensure effective activation of coastal defence mechanisms.





One of the key goals is to raise awareness about maritime security among coastal communities. This year will see participation from local fishing communities and youth organizations like the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and Bharat Scouts and Guides.





In the aim to integrate technologies, the Indian Navy will employ advanced surveillance technologies during Sea Vigil-24, including radar systems and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), to monitor maritime activities effectively and identify suspicious behaviour along the coastline.





Overall, Sea Vigil-24 represents a significant step in India's ongoing efforts to secure its maritime borders against evolving threats while fostering inter-agency cooperation and community awareness.







