



Thousands of Canadian Hindus gathered in Brampton on November 4, 2024, to participate in a solidarity rally against escalating violence targeting Hindu temples in Canada. This demonstration was organized by the Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) and took place outside the Hindu Sabha Mandir, one of the largest Hindu temples in Canada. The rally was prompted by a recent attack on the temple by suspected Khalistani extremists, which occurred just a day prior during the Diwali weekend, a significant period for the Hindu community.





Participants at the rally expressed their concerns about rising Hinduphobia and demanded that Canadian politicians and law enforcement agencies take a firm stance against supporting Khalistani separatists. Protesters carried flags representing both Canada and India and chanted slogans against Khalistani extremism. The CoHNA emphasized that this rally was not only about condemning the recent attacks but also about urging authorities to ensure the safety of Hindu places of worship across Canada.





During the protest, attendees shared personal accounts of discrimination faced by Hindus in Canada over the years, highlighting a persistent feeling of vulnerability within their community. They called for greater recognition and protection from Canadian authorities, asserting that such violence undermines their rights as citizens.





The Indian government also reacted strongly to the attacks, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemning the violence as "cowardly attempts to intimidate" Indian diplomats and calling for justice. The Ministry of External Affairs in India reiterated its concerns about the safety of Indian nationals in Canada and urged Canadian authorities to protect places of worship from such incidents.







