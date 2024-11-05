



Shalabh Kumar, the founder of the Republican Hindu Coalition (RHC), has recently made headlines with his assertion that if Donald Trump is re-elected as President of the United States, he will take a strong stance against Khalistani separatists. Kumar emphasized that this potential action would compel Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to heed U.S. demands regarding the issue.





Kumar's comments reflect a broader strategy aimed at mobilizing support among Indian Americans and Hindus in the U.S. He is currently running a significant advertising campaign, reportedly worth $1.2 million, aimed at highlighting the policy differences between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, particularly concerning India and Hindu Americans. Kumar has positioned Trump as a pro-India leader who has previously expressed support for Hindu minorities facing persecution in countries like Bangladesh and Canada.





In addition to his political activities, Kumar has been influential in shaping the Republican Party's outreach to the Indian American community. He has organized events and campaigns that resonate with this demographic, including a recent initiative that aims to influence approximately 200,000 voters in key battleground states such as Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan.





Kumar's advocacy for a crackdown on Khalistani separatism aligns with Trump's historical support for India and its government, particularly under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This position is expected to resonate with many Indian Americans who view Khalistani separatism as a threat to India's sovereignty.





Kumar's statements and actions indicate a concerted effort to leverage Trump's potential presidency to address issues relevant to the Indian diaspora while also reinforcing the Republican Party's commitment to pro-India policies.







