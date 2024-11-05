



SASTRA University has recently celebrated a significant achievement with PanchaTejas Innovations successfully testing India's first indigenous electric towbarless tug, known as the Towtug, designed for the Indian Air Force. This innovative project, funded by the SASTRA Technology Business Incubator (TBI), received a financial boost of ₹50 lakh, showcasing the university's commitment to fostering technological advancements in aviation ground handling.





The Towtug is poised to transform the ground handling equipment (GHE) industry by providing an environmentally friendly and efficient solution for aircraft towing. This initiative not only highlights the capabilities of Indian innovation but also reflects SASTRA University's role in nurturing startups through its incubation programs. The successful testing of this technology marks a proud moment for the university and its stakeholders, emphasizing the potential for scaling this idea into a larger enterprise.





The entire team involved in this project has been commended for their hard work and dedication, which has brought this pioneering concept to fruition. The university hopes that this success will encourage further innovations and contribute significantly to the aviation sector in India.







