



On November 8, 2024, three Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh. The gunfight occurred around 11 a.m. in the forested hills of Rekhapalli-Komathpalli, situated at the tri-junction of Usoor-Basaguda-Pamed. This operation involved personnel from the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and the elite CoBRA unit, who acted on intelligence regarding Maoist presence in the area.





Following the encounter, security forces recovered the bodies of the deceased Naxalites, who were found in uniform. Additionally, a significant cache of weapons was seized, including one self-loading rifle (SLR), a sniper weapon, a 12-bore rifle, a muzzle-loading rifle, barrel grenade launcher shells, and various ammunition.





As of this operation, a total of 192 Naxalites have been reported killed by security forces in separate encounters across Chhattisgarh's Bastar region this year. The identities of the deceased Naxalites have not yet been confirmed, and search operations are ongoing in the area.







