



India's defence forces are seeking environmental clearance to expand ammunition storage facilities in Ladakh, a move aimed at enhancing operational capabilities in the region. This expansion is particularly significant as it falls within the Changthang Wildlife Sanctuary, necessitating careful consideration of environmental impacts before approval can be granted.





The request for green nod comes amid ongoing military tensions with China and the need for improved infrastructure to support troops stationed in the area. The expansion is part of a broader strategy to bolster military readiness along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) as India prepares for another winter deployment in the region.





The defence ministry's initiative reflects a commitment to maintaining high operational preparedness while also addressing environmental concerns associated with military infrastructure development in sensitive ecological zones.







