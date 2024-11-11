



Moody's Ratings has projected that India stands to significantly benefit from Donald Trump's upcoming presidency, primarily due to the escalating tensions between the United States and China. This geopolitical shift is expected to result in a reallocation of trade and investment flows away from China, creating new opportunities for India and other nations in the ASEAN region.





Moody's anticipates that increased scrutiny and restrictions on investments in strategic sectors will negatively affect China's economy, thereby dampening regional growth. In contrast, countries like India may see a boost as trade and investment are redirected towards them.





The agency expects a significant pivot in US policies under Trump, particularly in areas such as fiscal management, trade, climate, and immigration. These changes are likely to diverge sharply from the current Biden administration's approach.





Trump's campaign promises include making the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act permanent, which involves cutting corporate tax rates and providing income tax relief. However, these initiatives could lead to increased federal deficits due to higher tariffs on imports, especially from China.





Moody's warns that Trump's potential protectionist measures could disrupt global supply chains, impacting sectors dependent on imported materials, such as manufacturing and technology. This could lead to immediate pressures on the US manufacturing sector.





The report also highlights expected rollbacks in climate change policies under Trump. This includes a push for increased fossil fuel production and a possible withdrawal from the Paris Agreement, which would undermine US commitments to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.





Trump's presidency may bring challenges such as protectionist trade policies and climate change rollbacks, it also presents significant opportunities for India to enhance its economic position amidst shifting global dynamics.







