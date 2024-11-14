



The Indian Armed Forces are conducting a significant tri-service exercise named Poorvi Prahar from November 10 to 18, 2024, in Arunachal Pradesh, along the India-China border. This exercise aims to enhance combat effectiveness and operational readiness among the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, focusing on executing integrated joint operations in challenging mountainous terrain.





The exercise showcases advanced military capabilities, including the deployment of drones, AI technologies, and satellite communications. Troops are utilizing swarm drones, First-Person View (FPV) drones, and loitering munitions, which significantly improve situational awareness and precision strike capabilities. The integration of these technologies reflects India's commitment to maintaining a technological edge in modern warfare.





The exercise is crucial for refining inter-service coordination and enhancing India’s defense posture along its eastern frontier. It includes various military assets such as M777 Ultra-Light Howitzers, advanced fighter aircraft like the Su-30MKI and Rafale, and helicopters including Chinooks and the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Rudra. This diverse array of equipment enhances mobility, firepower, and precision necessary for operations in rugged landscapes.





Conducted amid ongoing tensions with China, Poorvi Prahar emphasizes India's proactive defence strategy. It follows recent disengagement talks between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh, highlighting India's dual approach of diplomatic dialogue combined with military readiness to safeguard its sovereignty.





This exercise not only strengthens military capabilities but also reinforces India's strategic deterrence in a complex regional security environment.







