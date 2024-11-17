



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed optimism that the ongoing war with Russia could end "sooner" if Donald Trump assumes the presidency of the United States again. In a recent interview, Zelenskyy stated that he believes the conflict will conclude more quickly under Trump's administration, although he did not provide a specific timeline for this outcome.





During discussions with Ukrainian media, Zelenskyy emphasized that the policies of the incoming U.S. administration would play a crucial role in expediting peace efforts. He noted that Trump's approach aligns with Ukraine's interests and expressed confidence in having had a "constructive exchange" with Trump following his electoral victory. Zelenskyy remarked, "It is certain that the war will end sooner with the policies of the team that will now lead the White House," highlighting the importance of U.S. leadership in resolving the conflict.





Trump has previously claimed he could resolve the war in a single day and criticized ongoing U.S. military support for Ukraine during his campaign. However, Zelenskyy indicated that he did not hear anything during their conversations that contradicted Ukraine's position on territorial integrity and sovereignty. He reiterated Ukraine's commitment to seeking a diplomatic resolution by 2025, while acknowledging the current challenges on the battlefield, particularly in eastern Ukraine where Russian forces have made significant advances recently.





As Trump prepares to take office, both Zelenskyy and other leaders are closely monitoring how U.S. foreign policy might shift and what implications this could have for Ukraine's ongoing struggle against Russian aggression.







