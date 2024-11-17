



Russia's newest stealth fighter jet, the Su-57 Felon, has recently garnered attention as a potential rival to its American counterparts, particularly the F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II. This aircraft was showcased at the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, highlighting its advanced capabilities and design features that aim to compete in the global military aviation market.





The Su-57 is designed with stealth in mind, incorporating features that reduce radar cross-section and enhance survivability against advanced air defence systems.





The aircraft is equipped with thrust vectoring engines, allowing it to perform complex manoeuvres that can outmatch many current fighter jets, including those from Western nations.





The Su-57 can engage in both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions, making it a versatile asset for the Russian Air Force. It is capable of carrying a wide array of weapons, including precision-guided munitions.





The fighter incorporates cutting-edge avionics systems, including an active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar, which enhances target tracking and engagement capabilities.





While the Su-57 aims to rival the F-22 and F-35, there are notable differences:





Feature Su-57 Felon F-22 Raptor F-35 Lightning II Stealth Level High Very High High Maneuverability Supermaneuverable Supermaneuverable Limited Role Multirole Air Superiority Multirole Production Status Limited production ongoing Full operational capability Mass production Cost Estimated lower than F-35 Higher than Su-57 Moderate





As of now, Russia has produced around 40 units of the Su-57, with plans for further production slated for 2024. Despite its promising features, there are concerns regarding its operational deployment and effectiveness compared to established Western fighters. Analysts suggest that while the Su-57 may excel in certain areas like air superiority, it may not yet surpass the technological sophistication of the latest American designs.





The future of the Su-57 will depend on continued investment in its development and integration into the Russian military strategy amid rising tensions globally.







