President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Representative Mike Waltz from Florida as his National Security Advisor for his upcoming administration, often referred to as "Trump 2.0." This decision highlights Waltz's strong pro-India stance and his critical views on China, positioning him as a key figure in shaping U.S. foreign policy.





Mike Waltz, 50, is a retired Army colonel and a former Green Beret with extensive military experience, including multiple combat tours in Afghanistan. He has been a member of the U.S. House of Representatives since 2019 and serves on several important committees, including the House Armed Services Committee and the House Intelligence Committee.





Pro-India Advocacy





As co-chair of the House India Caucus, Waltz has been a vocal supporter of strengthening U.S.-India relations. He has advocated for a formal security alliance between the two nations and has emphasized the threats posed by China and the China-Pakistan axis to both countries. His recent activities include leading a Congressional delegation to India and participating in significant events such as India's Independence Day celebrations.





Waltz is known for his hawkish stance on national security issues, particularly regarding China. He has criticized the Biden administration's foreign policy and has been an advocate for increased military readiness in the Indo-Pacific region. His views align with Trump's previous policies that emphasized a strong military presence and strategic partnerships.





While he is praised for his military credentials and foreign policy expertise, Waltz has faced criticism for his views on military diversity initiatives and has called for a focus on merit-based military culture. He has also expressed concerns about the U.S. military's preparedness for potential conflicts.





Waltz's appointment reflects Trump's strategy to assemble a team that prioritizes strong national defence and international alliances, particularly with countries like India that share common interests against adversaries like China. His role as National Security Advisor will not require Senate confirmation, allowing him to begin work immediately on pressing global security issues such as the Ukraine conflict and tensions in the Middle East.







