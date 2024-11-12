



The Brampton Triveni Mandir and Community Centre in Canada has cancelled its upcoming Life Certificate Event, originally scheduled for November 17, 2024. This decision comes amid serious safety concerns due to a high threat level of violent protests, particularly from pro-Khalistani groups. The event was intended to assist Indian-origin Hindus and Sikhs in renewing essential life certificates necessary for various official purposes.





In an official statement, the temple administration cited intelligence from Peel Regional Police indicating an "extremely high and imminent threat level" of violence as the reason for the cancellation. They expressed regret over the decision, acknowledging that many community members were relying on this consular service and lamenting the growing sense of insecurity among Canadians visiting Hindu temples.





The cancellation follows recent incidents of violence against Hindu temples in the area, including a disruption at a consular camp at the nearby Hindu Sabha Temple on November 3. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned these attacks, describing them as deliberate attempts to intimidate both the Hindu community and Indian diplomats in Canada. He urged Canadian authorities to ensure justice and safety for all citizens.





The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Canada has voiced its discontent regarding the perceived inadequacy of police protection for Hindu temples, questioning whether law enforcement is succumbing to pressures from pro-Khalistani elements. They highlighted a growing fear among Canadian Hindus regarding their safety in light of recent events.







