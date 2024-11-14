



Donald Trump, the President-elect, has appointed former Democratic congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard as his nominee for Director of National Intelligence (DNI). This announcement was made on November 13, 2024, and is expected to generate considerable discussion during the confirmation process in the Senate.





Gabbard served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2013 to 2021 and ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020. In 2022, she left the Democratic Party, aligning herself with Trump and becoming a prominent supporter of his administration.





She is a veteran of the Army National Guard, having served multiple deployments in Iraq and Kuwait, and currently holds the rank of lieutenant colonel.





Gabbard has been known for her anti-interventionist stance and has faced criticism for her past meetings with leaders like Bashar al-Assad of Syria. Her views often align with those of Trump regarding military engagement and foreign policy.





In his statement, Trump praised Gabbard's "fearless spirit" and her commitment to constitutional rights, asserting that she would ensure "peace through strength" within the intelligence community. He highlighted her extensive experience in serving the country over two decades.





Gabbard's nomination will require Senate confirmation. Given that Republicans are expected to hold a majority in the Senate starting January 2025, her confirmation is anticipated to proceed without significant obstacles.





This appointment marks a notable shift in Gabbard's political trajectory, transitioning from a Democratic representative to a key figure in a Republican administration, reflecting her evolving political identity and appeal across party lines.







