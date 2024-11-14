



In September 2014, Tulsi Gabbard, a U.S. Congresswoman and the only Hindu member of Congress, presented her personal copy of the Bhagavad Gita to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting in New York.





This gesture was significant for Gabbard, who stated that the Gita had been with her since childhood and that she held it while taking her oath of office in the U.S. House of Representatives. She described the gift as a way to express her deep affection for India and its people, emphasizing that "the greatest gift you can give someone is that which is of the greatest value to you".





During their meeting, which took place at Modi's hotel, Gabbard expressed her honour in presenting the Gita, highlighting its personal significance as it had provided her solace during her military service in the Middle East.





