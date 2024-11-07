



Leading Indian-American community leader Sudhir Parikh recently expressed his views on Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 U.S. Presidential Elections. Parikh, who represents the Hindus for Trump group, described Trump's win as a "historical victory of democracy," emphasizing the significance of this outcome for the Indian-American community, which he noted has increasingly leaned towards Republican ideals. He stated that nearly 50% of Indian Americans align with Republican philosophy, reflecting a shift in political engagement within this demographic.





Following Donald Trump's recent electoral victory, Indian diaspora leader Sudhir Parikh has expressed optimism about the potential for improved India-Canada relations. He remarked that Trump's presidency could facilitate a resolution of tensions between India and Canada, particularly in light of recent diplomatic strains involving accusations against the Indian government related to violence against Sikh activists abroad. The leader emphasized that Trump's administration might adopt a more lenient stance towards India compared to the previous Biden administration, which had pressed for accountability regarding these allegations.





Relations between India and Canada have been strained, especially after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations that Indian agents were involved in the killings of dissidents in Canada. This has led to ongoing legal proceedings in both countries.





Sudhir Parikh believes that Trump's approach may alleviate some of the scrutiny India faces from Western nations regarding its foreign policy and internal matters. Trump's administration is expected to prioritize strategic partnerships with countries like India, especially in countering China's influence in the region.





There is hope that improved relations under Trump could lead to enhanced trade opportunities and investments between India and Canada, benefiting both economies. Indian officials anticipate that a Trump-led U.S. will continue to foster strong ties with India as part of its broader geopolitical strategy.





There is a broader sentiment that Trump's return to power could create a more favourable environment for resolving ongoing issues between India and Canada, potentially leading to strengthened bilateral ties amidst complex geopolitical dynamics.







