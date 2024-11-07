Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in the recent U.S. presidential election, marking a significant moment in U.S.-China relations. Xi's message emphasized the importance of cooperation and dialogue between the two nations, particularly in light of past tensions and trade disputes.





In his congratulatory remarks, Xi stated, "A stable, healthy and sustainable China-U.S. relationship is in the common interest of both countries and aligns with the expectations of the international community" . He urged both nations to "properly manage differences" and to strengthen dialogue and communication to foster mutually beneficial cooperation . This call for improved relations comes as Trump prepares to return to office, having previously adopted a tough stance on China during his first term, including significant tariffs on Chinese goods .





The Chinese Foreign Ministry echoed Xi's sentiments, expressing respect for the American people's choice and highlighting the need for a pragmatic approach to bilateral relations . As Trump’s administration is expected to revisit contentious policies from his first term, including tariffs and trade negotiations, both countries face the challenge of navigating their complex relationship moving forward .



